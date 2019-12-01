World AIDS Day Commemoration in Oakalnd



When: December 1, 2019 @ 5 PM - 10 PM



Where: Oakland LGBTQ Community Center, 3207 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland, CA 94610



Join the new Oakland LGBTQ Community Center for our first annual World AIDS Day event in partnership with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Women Organized to Respond to Life-threatening Diseases (WORLD), Bay Area State of Emergency (BASE) and GILEAD.



This event will feature a drag show, spoken word, speakers, panel discussion, transgender day of the dead alter exhibit and other queer artist exhibits. There will also be food and refreshments. Come to the center and be a part of our first World AIDS Day event.

Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 1st, 2019 10:45 AM