Related Categories: East Bay | LGBTI / Queer
View other events for the week of 12/ 1/2019
World AIDS Day Commemoration in Oakland
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday December 01
Time 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorOakland LGBTQ Community Center and others
Location Details
Oakland LGBTQ Community Center, 3207 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland, CA 94610
World AIDS Day Commemoration in Oakalnd

When: December 1, 2019 @ 5 PM - 10 PM

Where: Oakland LGBTQ Community Center, 3207 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland, CA 94610

Join the new Oakland LGBTQ Community Center for our first annual World AIDS Day event in partnership with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Women Organized to Respond to Life-threatening Diseases (WORLD), Bay Area State of Emergency (BASE) and GILEAD.

This event will feature a drag show, spoken word, speakers, panel discussion, transgender day of the dead alter exhibit and other queer artist exhibits. There will also be food and refreshments. Come to the center and be a part of our first World AIDS Day event.
sm_oakland.jpg
original image (960x960)
For more event information: https://www.oaklandlgbtqcenter.org/world-a...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 1st, 2019 10:45 AM
