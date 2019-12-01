



Portions of the National AIDS Memorial Quilt will be on display at the San José City Hall Rotunda, and resource tables will also be available.



Date and Time: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 @ 12:30 PM – 7:00 PM



Location: San José City Hall Rotunda, 200 East Santa Clara Street, San Jose, CA 95113



In recognition of World AIDS Day, nine (9 sections of The Names Project AIDS Memorial Quilt will be on display December 3 in the San José City Hall Rotunda. The quilt and resource tables will be available from 12:30pm-7:00pm on the first floor.



We encourage attendees to use the City Hall parking garage for validated parking. Entrance located at 200 E. Santa Clara Street and 6th Street. Public transit, rideshare, carpool is encouraged. Other options available here.



Event is FREE and welcoming to all diverse communities to attend, including youth, families, seniors, and the disabled.



For a complete list of Silicon Valley events hosted in recognition of World AIDS Day, visit



Special thanks to all the community partners and government agencies for their support and contributions to this year's World AIDS Day events. Learn more about the partners at NATIONAL AIDS MEMORIAL QUILT DISPLAYPortions of the National AIDS Memorial Quilt will be on display at the San José City Hall Rotunda, and resource tables will also be available.Date and Time: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 @ 12:30 PM – 7:00 PMLocation: San José City Hall Rotunda, 200 East Santa Clara Street, San Jose, CA 95113In recognition of World AIDS Day, nine (9 sections of The Names Project AIDS Memorial Quilt will be on display December 3 in the San José City Hall Rotunda. The quilt and resource tables will be available from 12:30pm-7:00pm on the first floor.We encourage attendees to use the City Hall parking garage for validated parking. Entrance located at 200 E. Santa Clara Street and 6th Street. Public transit, rideshare, carpool is encouraged. Other options available here.Event is FREE and welcoming to all diverse communities to attend, including youth, families, seniors, and the disabled.For a complete list of Silicon Valley events hosted in recognition of World AIDS Day, visit http://www.WorldAIDSDaySV.org . Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #WADSV.Special thanks to all the community partners and government agencies for their support and contributions to this year's World AIDS Day events. Learn more about the partners at http://worldaidsdaysv.org/#partners For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aids-memorial...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 1st, 2019 10:11 AM