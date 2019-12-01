



Remember those lost to the HIV/AIDS epidemic, hear stories and testimonials, then join us outside for the candlelight vigil.



Date and Time: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 @ 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM



Location: San José City Hall Rotunda, 200 East Santa Clara Street, San Jose, CA 95113



Join us as we light San José City Hall red for a candlelight vigil to remember those who we have lost to HIV and AIDS. Hear a survivor’s personal story. By honoring each person’s memory, we also take action by continuing our commitment to fighting for access to HIV prevention and treatment for all. People living with HIV are our neighbors, our friends, our coworkers, and our family. The ceremony will begin at 7:00pm in the rotunda.



We encourage attendees to use the City Hall parking garage for validated parking. Entrance is located on 6th Street. Public transit, rideshare, carpool is encouraged. Other options available here.



Event is FREE and welcoming to all diverse communities to attend, including youth, families, seniors, and the disabled.



For a complete list of Silicon Valley events hosted in recognition of World AIDS Day, visit



