From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView other events for the week of 12/ 3/2019
|World AIDS Day: Memorial Vigil in San Jose
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday December 03
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|World AIDS Day Silicon Valley
|Location Details
|San José City Hall Rotunda, 200 East Santa Clara Street, San Jose, CA 95113
|
AIDS Memorial & Vigil in Silicon Valley
Remember those lost to the HIV/AIDS epidemic, hear stories and testimonials, then join us outside for the candlelight vigil.
Date and Time: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 @ 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Location: San José City Hall Rotunda, 200 East Santa Clara Street, San Jose, CA 95113
Join us as we light San José City Hall red for a candlelight vigil to remember those who we have lost to HIV and AIDS. Hear a survivor’s personal story. By honoring each person’s memory, we also take action by continuing our commitment to fighting for access to HIV prevention and treatment for all. People living with HIV are our neighbors, our friends, our coworkers, and our family. The ceremony will begin at 7:00pm in the rotunda.
We encourage attendees to use the City Hall parking garage for validated parking. Entrance is located on 6th Street. Public transit, rideshare, carpool is encouraged. Other options available here.
Event is FREE and welcoming to all diverse communities to attend, including youth, families, seniors, and the disabled.
For a complete list of Silicon Valley events hosted in recognition of World AIDS Day, visit http://www.WorldAIDSDaySV.org. Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #WADSV.
Special thanks to all the community partners and government agencies for their support and contributions to this year's World AIDS Day events. Learn more about the partners at http://worldaidsdaysv.org/#partners
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aids-memorial...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 1st, 2019 10:03 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network