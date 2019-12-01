top
South Bay
South Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: South Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
View other events for the week of 12/ 3/2019
World AIDS Day: Memorial Vigil in San Jose
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday December 03
Time 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorWorld AIDS Day Silicon Valley
Location Details
San José City Hall Rotunda, 200 East Santa Clara Street, San Jose, CA 95113
AIDS Memorial & Vigil in Silicon Valley

Remember those lost to the HIV/AIDS epidemic, hear stories and testimonials, then join us outside for the candlelight vigil.

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 @ 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: San José City Hall Rotunda, 200 East Santa Clara Street, San Jose, CA 95113

Join us as we light San José City Hall red for a candlelight vigil to remember those who we have lost to HIV and AIDS. Hear a survivor’s personal story. By honoring each person’s memory, we also take action by continuing our commitment to fighting for access to HIV prevention and treatment for all. People living with HIV are our neighbors, our friends, our coworkers, and our family. The ceremony will begin at 7:00pm in the rotunda.

We encourage attendees to use the City Hall parking garage for validated parking. Entrance is located on 6th Street. Public transit, rideshare, carpool is encouraged. Other options available here.

Event is FREE and welcoming to all diverse communities to attend, including youth, families, seniors, and the disabled.

For a complete list of Silicon Valley events hosted in recognition of World AIDS Day, visit http://www.WorldAIDSDaySV.org. Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #WADSV.

Special thanks to all the community partners and government agencies for their support and contributions to this year's World AIDS Day events. Learn more about the partners at http://worldaidsdaysv.org/#partners
aids_san_jose.jpg
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aids-memorial...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 1st, 2019 10:03 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code