



A Program of music, speakers, and short silence for those in the Light. Learn about local initiatives and progress from local speakers, emceed by Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. Begins at 2 PM in the Children’s Discovery Museum Theatre.



Marilee Jennings, Children's Discovery Museum CEO

Claire Nartker, HIV Commission Chair

Ronnie Grigsby, Musician

Karl, Survivor

Gordon, Survivor

Michele Lew, Health Trust CEO

Collectivo ALA,

Gabrielle Antolovich, Billy DeFrank Community Center

Janet Child, Musician



Event is FREE and welcoming to all diverse communities to attend, including youth, families, seniors, and the disabled.



We encourage attendees to use nearby metered street parking along Woz Way or the neighboring public parking lots.



For a complete list of Silicon Valley events hosted in recognition of World AIDS Day, visit



Special thanks to all the community partners and government agencies for their support and contributions to this year's World AIDS Day events. Learn more about the partners at



ALSO:



AIDS Memorial & Vigil will be held on Dec. 3rd @ 7 PM in the Rotunda of San Jose City Hall:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aids-memorial-vigil-tickets-82295336567



There will also be a special display of AIDS Quilt panels on December 3rd @ 12:30 PM - 7 PM at the Rotunda of San Jose City Hall:

