South Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
|Date
|Sunday December 01
|Time
|2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|World AIDS Day Silicon Valley
|Location Details
|
Lee & Diane Brandenburg Theatre
at the Children’s Discovery Museum of San José, 180 Woz Way, San José, CA
|
Celebration of Life and Light
A Program of music, speakers, and short silence for those in the Light. Learn about local initiatives and progress from local speakers, emceed by Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. Begins at 2 PM in the Children’s Discovery Museum Theatre.
Learn about local initiatives and progress from local speakers, emceed by Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez.
Marilee Jennings, Children's Discovery Museum CEO
Claire Nartker, HIV Commission Chair
Ronnie Grigsby, Musician
Karl, Survivor
Gordon, Survivor
Michele Lew, Health Trust CEO
Collectivo ALA,
Gabrielle Antolovich, Billy DeFrank Community Center
Janet Child, Musician
Event is FREE and welcoming to all diverse communities to attend, including youth, families, seniors, and the disabled.
We encourage attendees to use nearby metered street parking along Woz Way or the neighboring public parking lots.
For a complete list of Silicon Valley events hosted in recognition of World AIDS Day, visit http://worldaidsdaysv.org/. Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #WADSV.
Special thanks to all the community partners and government agencies for their support and contributions to this year's World AIDS Day events. Learn more about the partners at http://worldaidsdaysv.org/#partners.
ALSO:
AIDS Memorial & Vigil will be held on Dec. 3rd @ 7 PM in the Rotunda of San Jose City Hall:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aids-memorial-vigil-tickets-82295336567
There will also be a special display of AIDS Quilt panels on December 3rd @ 12:30 PM - 7 PM at the Rotunda of San Jose City Hall:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aids-memorial-quilt-display-tickets-81857165987
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebration-o...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 1st, 2019 9:56 AM
