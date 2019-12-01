World AIDS Day Observance



When: Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM



Place: National AIDS Memorial

Golden Gate Park, Nancy Pelosi Dr & Bowling Green Dr, San Francisco 94102



The 26th annual World AIDS Day National Observance will be held on Sunday, December 1, from 12 PM - 1:30 PM at the National AIDS Memorial. The observance is open to the public, free of charge.



The mission of the National AIDS Memorial is to provide, in perpetuity, a place of remembrance so that the lives of people who died from AIDS are not forgotten and the story is known by future generations.



Directions:



Getting to the Grove is easy. We are located in the eastern end of San Francisco’s

Golden Gate Park at the intersection of Bowling Green Drive and Nancy Pelosi Drive (formerly Middle Drive)—across from the tennis courts. The Grove is easily reachable by car or by public transportation. Although created in natural terrain, much of the Grove, including the Circle of Friends, has been made wheelchair accessible.

