50,000 Rally & March In Berlin To Defend Planet From Global Warming by Labor Video Project

Friday Nov 29th, 2019 11:25 PM 50,000 rallied and marched through Berlin, Germany to protest the growing dangers of global warming and continued use of oil and gas around the world.



Participants discussed the system problem that prevents any major action to deal with global warming in Germany and around the world.



Additional media;

Labor Rallies Against Fossil Fuel At Climate Rally In Oakland on Nov 2015

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=564ppQofMLE&t=6s

Production of Labor Video Project

A young women spoke about the fact that they face death from global warming while the elderly will die from age.

Posters connected global warming and capitalism in the world.

Thousands of Germans from throughout the country rallied and marched in Berlin to protest global warming and the politicians and capitalists who profit from it.