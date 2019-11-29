top
International
International
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: International | Environment & Forest Defense
50,000 Rally & March In Berlin To Defend Planet From Global Warming
by Labor Video Project
Friday Nov 29th, 2019 11:25 PM
50,000 rallied and marched through Berlin, Germany to protest the growing dangers of global warming and continued use of oil and gas around the world.
sm_germany_berlin_climate_killers.jpeg
original image (3412x1920)
As part of a global protest on 11/29/19 against the policies that continue warming the planet, 50,000 protested in Berlin Germany. Young people talk about their concerns and others raise the issue of the systemic problems.

Participants discussed the system problem that prevents any major action to deal with global warming in Germany and around the world.

Additional media;
Labor Rallies Against Fossil Fuel At Climate Rally In Oakland on Nov 2015
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=564ppQofMLE&t=6s
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/toOZp07NUdA
§Young protester warns about the future
by Labor Video Project Friday Nov 29th, 2019 11:25 PM
sm_germany_old_age.jpeg
original image (4032x3024)
A young women spoke about the fact that they face death from global warming while the elderly will die from age.
https://youtu.be/toOZp07NUdA
§Capitalist System Threatens Climate and World Say Posters
by Labor Video Project Friday Nov 29th, 2019 11:25 PM
sm_germany_system_change.jpeg
original image (4032x3024)
Posters connected global warming and capitalism in the world.
https://youtu.be/toOZp07NUdA
§Fight Against Global Warming In Berlin
by Labor Video Project Friday Nov 29th, 2019 11:25 PM
germany_climate_gate.jpg
Thousands of Germans from throughout the country rallied and marched in Berlin to protest global warming and the politicians and capitalists who profit from it.
https://youtu.be/toOZp07NUdA
§.
by Labor Video Project Friday Nov 29th, 2019 11:25 PM
germany_fight_for_world_not_your_country.jpg
https://youtu.be/toOZp07NUdA
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code