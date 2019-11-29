From the Open-Publishing Calendar
50,000 Rally & March In Berlin To Defend Planet From Global Warming
50,000 rallied and marched through Berlin, Germany to protest the growing dangers of global warming and continued use of oil and gas around the world.
As part of a global protest on 11/29/19 against the policies that continue warming the planet, 50,000 protested in Berlin Germany. Young people talk about their concerns and others raise the issue of the systemic problems.
Participants discussed the system problem that prevents any major action to deal with global warming in Germany and around the world.
Participants discussed the system problem that prevents any major action to deal with global warming in Germany and around the world.
§Young protester warns about the future
A young women spoke about the fact that they face death from global warming while the elderly will die from age.
Posters connected global warming and capitalism in the world.
Thousands of Germans from throughout the country rallied and marched in Berlin to protest global warming and the politicians and capitalists who profit from it.
