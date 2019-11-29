top
protest cheer
Beyond Climate Denial: Exposing the Fossil Fuel Industry's Latest Tactics
Date Tuesday December 10
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorCenter for Biological Diversity & 11th Hour
Location Details
Children's Creativity Museum Theater, 221 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Beyond Climate Denial: Exposing the Fossil Fuel Industry’s Latest Tactics

Date and Time: Tue, December 10, 2019 @ 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Location: Children’s Creativity Museum Theater, 221 Fourth Street, San Francisco (next to Moscone Center South)

Cost: FREE

Join us for an important and timely panel discussion hosted by the Center for Biological Diversity and The 11th Hour Project on exposing the fossil fuel industry’s shifting tactics to block a just and equitable transition off dirty fossil fuel production.

The conversation will feature renowned climate scientist Mike Mann, community organizer Andres Soto, and investigative journalist and author Antonia Juhasz. The panel will be moderated by climate attorney Kassie Siegel and followed by a mixer with food and drinks.

5 pm: Theater doors open

5:15 pm: Dialogue begins followed by Q&A

6:30 – 7:30 pm: Reception with food and drink
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-climat...

