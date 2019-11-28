From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Restore mailed notices at San Francisco Public LIbrary
According to the most recent U.S. Census 138,000 San Franciscans do not have internet from their homes. The San Francisco Public Library did not take this into account when recently it mplemented a unprecedented change in its borrowing policy very damaging to seniors, low-income and disabled - those most likely to be without internet in their homes..
CARA calls the San Francisco Public Library to restore its long-standing policy of allowing patrons to choose whichever method works for them for receiving notices of items ready for pickup at branches, either through the U.S. mails or via email.
