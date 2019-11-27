From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services | LGBTI / QueerView other events for the week of 12/ 1/2019
|World AIDS Day at GLIDE
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday December 01
|Time
|9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Denise Lamott
|info [at] glide.org
|Phone
|(415) 674-6090
|Location Details
|Sanctuary at GLIDE Church, 330 Ellis Street at Taylor St. (enter through Taylor St. gates), San Francisco
|
WHAT:
World AIDS Day at GLIDE
Join GLIDE in community on December 1 for a special Sunday Celebration honoring World AIDS Day. The day’s guest speaker is the charismatic speaker, health counselor, long-term survivor and LGBTQ rights activist Gregg Cassin.
Both the 9:00 and 11:00 am Celebrations will also feature a World AIDS Day poem by GLIDE Minister of Celebration Marvin K. White and special musical selections performed by the GLIDE Ensemble and The Change Band.
Following the 11:00 am Sunday Celebration (12:30 pm start time), GLIDE’s Pride Team will host a reception for and screening of the inspirational documentary 5B, followed by a Q & A with cast and crew from the film.
WHERE:
Sanctuary at GLIDE Church, 330 Ellis Street at Taylor St. (enter through Taylor St. gates), San Francisco
WHEN: Sunday, December 1
Sunday Celebration: 9:00 am & 11:00 am
5B Film Screening and Discussion:
• 12:30 pm – reception with cast and crew from the film in Freedom Hall
• 1:00 pm – introduction and screening in the GLIDE Sanctuary
• 3:00 pm – post-screening Q & A
WHO:
• Gregg Cassin – motivational speaker, health counselor, long-term survivor and HIV activist
• GLIDE Minister of Celebration Marvin K. White – World AIDS Day Poem
• GLIDE Ensemble and The Change Band
• Cast and crew from 5B
ABOUT THE FILM 5B:
5B is an inspirational story of everyday heroes who took extraordinary action to comfort, protect and care for the patients of the first HIV/AIDS ward unit in the United States at San Francisco General Hospital. 5B is stirringly told through first-person testimony of the nurses and caregivers who built Ward 5B in 1983, their patients, loved ones, and staff who volunteered to create care practices based in humanity and holistic well-being during a time of great uncertainty. The result is an uplifting yet candid and bittersweet monument to a pivotal moment in American history and a celebration of quiet heroes’ worthy of renewed recognition.
TICKETS:
GLIDE’s Sunday Celebrations are always free and open to the public
5B Film Screening is free, but the public is asked to RSVP via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1426586067494332/
INFO:
For more information, please call (415) 674-6090 or email info [at] glide.org
Twitter: @GLIDEsf
Instagram: @GLIDEsf
Facebook: facebook.com/GLIDEsf
About GLIDE
Building on its 50-year legacy, GLIDE challenges inequities and stands with the poor, people of color, LGBTQ persons, and others facing oppression, isolation and stigma, while offering a holistic, integrated model of programs and services to address the complex needs of the community. Today, GLIDE continues to deepen its impact and extend its reach to thousands of individuals and families in need across the city. Through comprehensive services, fearless advocacy and spiritual connection, GLIDE remains a powerful beacon of hope for a healthier, more just and inclusive city.
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 27th, 2019 2:48 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network