Black Friday Climate Strike in Sacramento



When: Friday, November 29th @ 11 Am - 12:30 PM



Where: California State Capitol, North Steps, 1100 L Street, Sacramento , CA 95814



Sacramento youth and their adult allies will go on strike on November 29th (Black Friday) to demand climate justice and a livable planet! We’ll be striking to demand that Governor Newsom not authorize any more fossil fuel infrastructure and take responsibility for California’s role as one of the largest oil producers in the country.



We will also demand that the city of Sacramento goes 100% renewable by 2030 (in accordance with global targets set by the United Nations), not 2045. The strike will include speeches by local youth climate leaders and chanting.



#ClimateStrike

# FridaysForFuture

