From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Housing Dignity Village, eviction from Oscar Grant Plaza
22 people arrested for taking the Oscar Grant Plaza to seek solutions to homelessness.
On November 25th, 2019 tents went up in Oscar Grant Plaza in front of Oakland City Hall to protest the city's never ending homeless encampment demolitions and evictions, its lack of seriousness and urgency in addressing the housing crisis. By midnight the city ordered its police to clear the camp. 19 people who stayed in tents were arrested.
§
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network