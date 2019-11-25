top
Housing Dignity Village, eviction from Oscar Grant Plaza
by Liberated Lens
Monday Nov 25th, 2019 5:10 PM
22 people arrested for taking the Oscar Grant Plaza to seek solutions to homelessness.
On November 25th, 2019 tents went up in Oscar Grant Plaza in front of Oakland City Hall to protest the city's never ending homeless encampment demolitions and evictions, its lack of seriousness and urgency in addressing the housing crisis. By midnight the city ordered its police to clear the camp. 19 people who stayed in tents were arrested.
by Liberated Lens Monday Nov 25th, 2019 5:10 PM
by Liberated Lens Monday Nov 25th, 2019 5:10 PM
by Liberated Lens Monday Nov 25th, 2019 5:10 PM
by Liberated Lens Monday Nov 25th, 2019 5:10 PM
