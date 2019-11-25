Eviction of Housing Justice Village in Oakland by Brandon Jourdan

Monday Nov 25th, 2019 1:32 PM

A video summary of the eviction and some of the arrests.





(video 4:32)



On November 24, 2019, a group of Oakland's unhoused residents created the “Housing Justice Village” in front of city hall. Shortly after midnight, police moved in to evict the camp. 22 people were arrested.