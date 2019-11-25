From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Eviction of Housing Justice Village in Oakland
A video summary of the eviction and some of the arrests.
(video 4:32)
On November 24, 2019, a group of Oakland's unhoused residents created the “Housing Justice Village” in front of city hall. Shortly after midnight, police moved in to evict the camp. 22 people were arrested.
