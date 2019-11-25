top
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Eviction of Housing Justice Village in Oakland
by Brandon Jourdan
Monday Nov 25th, 2019 1:32 PM
A video summary of the eviction and some of the arrests.
Download Video (70.6MB) | Embed Video
(video 4:32)

On November 24, 2019, a group of Oakland's unhoused residents created the “Housing Justice Village” in front of city hall. Shortly after midnight, police moved in to evict the camp. 22 people were arrested.
