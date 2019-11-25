top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Health, Housing & Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn
View other events for the week of 12/10/2019
You Don't Owe Anyone Pretty
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday December 10
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorKimberly Dark
Location Details
Counterpulse, 80 Turk St, San Francisco, CA 94102

In this powerful storytelling performance, award-winning performer Kimberly Dark shares stories from her new book, Fat, Pretty, and Soon to Be Old (AK Press, 2019), in order to remind us: “You don’t owe anyone pretty,” and “We are creating the world, even as it creates us.”

In this moving and hilarious show, Kimberly Dark invites her audience to live in the experience of the body, not the appearance of the body. Drawing from her own experience as a fat, queer, white-privileged, recently disabled, inevitably aging, gender-conforming “girl with a pretty face,” Kimberly Dark deftly blends storytelling and social analysis to reveal the presence of everyday appearance privilege (and stigma). Join her to explore how the architecture of this social world constrains us and how we might help one another break free.

Tuesday, December 10/, 7pm at Counterpulse, 80 Turk St, San Francisco, CA 94102

$15 suggested donation, with no one turned away due to lack of funds.

---

"Sexy and often fearless and real ... Kimberly Dark is hilarious and heart breaking." —Terese Mailhot, NYT bestselling author of Heartberries

“Nothing is more brilliant and juicy to me than a woman stepping fully into her self—mind, body, and spirit, full throttle, without apology ... Kimberly Dark has been illuminating the path for a long time.” —Lidia Yuknavitch, author of The Chronology of Water and The Book of Joan

"Dark explores the real of her own stories to question the currency of beauty and appearance. What have we actually been sold? What have we bought into about our bodies? Has the exchange ever really been worth the price?" —Sonya Renee Taylor, author of The Body is Not An Apology: The Power of Radical Self Love

---

Kimberly Dark is a writer, sociologist and raconteur, working to reveal the hidden architecture of everyday life one clever essay, poem, and story at a time. The author of three books, ten plays and numerous essays, she’s been touring internationally for more than twenty years. More at kimberlydark.com

sm_event_image_edited.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 25th, 2019 9:53 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 87.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code