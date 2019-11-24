From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Oakland unhoused neighbors have created the Housing Justive Village at City Hall
Tents are up in Oscar Grant Plaza in front of Oakland City Hall to protest the city's never ending homeless encampment demolitions and evictions, its lack of seriousness and urgency in addressing the housing crisis. If you can support, come by!
It's been just over 8 years since the people last claimed the plaza in a big way for Occupy Oakland. The area is abuzz with activity now. Police came by to see what was going on, then left. The intent is to hold the space 24/7.
An interfaith discussion on homelessness is planned for 4pm today, then open mic.
Lots of folks are stopping by to check out what's happening, talking about their traumas from living on the street with an unsympathetic city constantly pushing them around. Many are happy to accept the free water, coffee, and food being offered.
Unhoused and allied organizers request supplies and assistance if you can come through.
Signage goes up: Where do we go? Stop the sweeps, tows, and demolitions.
#StoptheSweeps
#PublicLand4Sanctuary
#HousingIsaHumanRight
Cops said they got call about tents going up. Asked about intentions, walked around through tents, didn't issue any orders. The action is ongoing.
