East Bay
protest cheer
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Oakland unhoused neighbors have created the Housing Justive Village at City Hall
by Dave Id
Sunday Nov 24th, 2019 1:21 PM
Tents are up in Oscar Grant Plaza in front of Oakland City Hall to protest the city's never ending homeless encampment demolitions and evictions, its lack of seriousness and urgency in addressing the housing crisis.  If you can support, come by!
sm_20191124_110856_1.jpg
original image (3024x4032)
It's been just over 8 years since the people last claimed the plaza in a big way for Occupy Oakland.  The area is abuzz with activity now.  Police came by to see what was going on, then left. The intent is to hold the space 24/7.

An interfaith discussion on homelessness is planned for 4pm today, then open mic.

Lots of folks are stopping by to check out what's happening, talking about their traumas from living on the street with an unsympathetic city constantly pushing them around. Many are happy to accept the free water, coffee, and food being offered.

Unhoused and allied organizers request supplies and assistance if you can come through.
§Setting up tents
by Dave Id Sunday Nov 24th, 2019 1:21 PM
Download Video (41.2MB) | Embed Video
§Tents moved closer to 14th/Broadway
by Dave Id Sunday Nov 24th, 2019 1:21 PM
sm_20191124_105610.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Signage goes up: Where do we go? Stop the sweeps, tows, and demolitions.
§Where did the 56 million to house the homeless go?
by Dave Id Sunday Nov 24th, 2019 1:21 PM
sm_20191124_105812.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
§Information and food tents go up in front of Oakland City Hall
by Dave Id Sunday Nov 24th, 2019 1:21 PM
sm_20191124_112332.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
§Flier for this housing action
by Dave Id Sunday Nov 24th, 2019 1:21 PM
sm_20191118_160251_1.jpg
original image (3024x4032)
#StoptheSweeps
#PublicLand4Sanctuary
#HousingIsaHumanRight
§Corporate media speaking with Needa Bee
by Dave Id Sunday Nov 24th, 2019 1:21 PM
sm_20191124_114910.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
§Four OPD cops arrived to check out situation
by Dave Id Sunday Nov 24th, 2019 1:21 PM
sm_20191124_115833.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Cops said they got call about tents going up. Asked about intentions, walked around through tents, didn't issue any orders. The action is ongoing.
Occupy Oakland , "The sequel"Groucho Marxist :-)\Sunday Nov 24th, 2019 2:36 PM
