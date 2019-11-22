Commander X Seeks Political Asylum from the Government of Mexico alex [at] alexdarocy.com)

Friday Nov 22nd, 2019 4:46 PM by Alex Darocy

Anonymous has announced that Commander X, also known as Chris Doyon, will present himself to the government of Mexico during the first week of December at the Federal Building in San Miguel de Allende, where he will ,"tender his petition for political asylum and request refugee status." The announcement comes after two years of waiting and planning from safe-houses provided to Commander X by Mexican friends and supporters. Commander X had been living in hiding in Canada since 2012, after he escaped U.S. federal charges against him for hacking into the City of Santa Cruz's website in 2010, in relation to organized protests against the local camping ban and other homeless related issues. [Photo: Commander X shortly after setting up his space on the first night of sleep during Occupy Santa Cruz on October 6, 2011]