California intends to sue over Trump water plan, releases new EIS for SWP operations by Dan Bacher

Thursday Nov 21st, 2019 5:21 PM

“We hope when making decisions on water that the governor will take into account all of the people that rely on California's clean water and fish for their income, drinking water, and way of life," said Regina Chichizola, co-director of Save California Salmon. "We need him to take on big water users like Westlands Water District, and demand flows that will restore our salmon and drinking water quality, while respecting the rights of California’s native people."

