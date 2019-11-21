From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Red n' Blues Benefit Concert for AIM-West
|Date
|Saturday November 30
|Time
|6:30 PM - 10:30 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|AIM-West
|Phone
|415-577-1492
|Location Details
|362 Capp St., San Francisco
|
Annual AIM-West Red n’ Blues Benefit Concert featuring superb blues music. This year celebrating the 50th anniversary of the occupation of Alcatraz.
Blues bands to benefit American Indian Movement-West including:
• The Bobby Young Project
• Funkanuts
• the Firebirds Blues Band
For more event information: http://aim-west.org
