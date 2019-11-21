Thank you to the many Santa Cruzans who have stopped me over the past three months to offer support and a loving thumbs up. Many of you I met for the first time because of this recall. You have given me the fortitude to continue to run a values-based campaign. I am truly sorry that our community is going through this difficult period. I apologize for anything I’ve done that have brought us to this day.

I want to let you know I will still continue to support affordable housing, fight for the most vulnerable in this community, stand up to UCSC's growth machine, and always speak up for those who've been alienated by government. I seek to open up a sometimes opaque city council process to more voices, more ideas, and more input.With rare exceptions, campaigns for the Santa Cruz City Council have been free of nasty attacks. That makes it especially disturbing that the recall campaign would resort to slandering my and Drew Glover's reputation in order to achieve its political aims.I have hope that voters in Santa Cruz will see through the distortions. In spite of large amounts of money already spent on full page ads and mailers to voters, the coming campaign will witness money masquerading once again as free speech. We can demonstrate that in Santa Cruz money can't buy a recall election or any election. Ideas can. Let's join together and win this!A philosopher once said, That which does not kill us makes us stronger. We will come out of this stronger. I look forward to working even harder with the community and winning again this council seat that belongs to the people of Santa Cruz. We will be a stronger community for it. There is no time for mourning, let's organize, beginning now.Thank you Santa Cruz, it has been a long road and we will weather this. As a good friend of mine has written, Santa Cruz is in the Heart and I believe that. Now that we've seen how far down the divisive road we've gone, we can still mindfully choose the better path. We can be a tolerant, loving, and informed community.Thank you to so many in this community for speaking up and speaking out. I also thank my family for standing by me and giving me their support. All this has made me stronger in this fight for the heart and soul of our beloved Santa Cruz.Chris Krohn