



When: Saturday, November 23, 2019 @ 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM



Where: Town Center Corte Madera, 100 Corte Madera Town Center, Corte Madera, CA 94925



Navigate to the Philz in Corte Madera and you'll see people waiting outside

to show you where to go!



Co-produced by The Spahr Center and Trans Heartline.

_______________________________________________________________

Honor the memories of transgender people whose lives were lost to anti-transgender violence, and celebrate the power and resilience of the trans community.



Join us for:



A talk about anti transgender violence by Breonna McCree.



Joining the UCSF Center of Excellence team in April 2016, Breonna McCree comes with several years of frontline experience in providing: case management, counseling and direct services to the SF Bay Area's underserved communities of color. She has worked on various projects, informing health care providers and communities of the specific mental and sexual health care disparities for underserved communities especially trans women of color. Her role with COE., as a Peer Counselor for the Healthy Divas Project. Breonne will be providing individual counseling sessions grounded in the models of Health Care Empowerment and Gender Affirmation for women living with HIV.



A panel of thriving trans adults, featuring:



Jordan Decker

Jordan is a National/International Speaker, Nonprofit Founder and Accidental Activist. Having known the depths of bullying, Suicidal ideation, Fear for his life, and his learning that 57% of transyouth will attempt suicide, threw him into the spotlight and out of the closet once again! “Trans HeartLine” builds bridges between Faith, Spirituality, and Gender using education and advocacy to provide safe post-op housing for gender affirming surgeries.

He can be reached at



“I am a human, doing human things.

You are a human, doing human things.

Let us meet here.” SameHeart



Anjali Rimi

Anjali thrives in community showing up as a leader driving accountability for trans justice. Keeping connected to her South Asian roots, she co-founded Parivar, Bay Area’s TGNC centered queer social collective and working closely with Aravani Art Project, a trans artist art project based in Bangalore, India. With a MBA, Anjali has worked as a retail executive over the last 15 years. Anjali has embraced her transgender journey with confidence and authenticity. From India thru Canada, Anjali now lives in Oakland. She strives to change the narrative of trans people of color as competent and responsible individuals who can hold jobs, relationships and thriving lives.



Nilani Waldon-Hoes

Nilani is a Bay Area native. They currently works at Salesforce in R&D as a senior systems engineer specializing in virtual infrastructure and cloud services. With over 15 years of experience in the IT field, Nilani has encountered technological paradigm shifts, industry disruption, and economic booms and busts cycles. For Nilani learning and adaptation is a life-long endeavor. Nilain currently resides in San Francisco.



Donna Personna

Donna Personna is a drag entertainer since 2005 in San Francisco. She is an activist for LGBTQ causes. She was on the board of Trans March, worked on committees of TDoR and Transgender Day of Visability, was on a committee to name a street after Vicki Marlane, legendary transgender SF icon, was on committee to name a street after Compton's Cafeteria. Donna co- wrote the play "Compton's Cafeteria Riots' and helped raise transgender flag at SF City Hall. She was a Grand Marshall at Pride 2019. Donna Personna continues to do activist work for transgender causes and all humanitarian causes.



Hostess and Panel Moderator will be Suzanne Ford.

Suzanne Ford is a fierce activist working toward equal rights for the Trans community. She is employed as a Regional Sales Manager at Revere Packaging, being named by Plastic News as one of Women Breaking the Mold in the Packaging Industry in 2017. Suzanne is a board member of SF Pride and was just elected to her second term as Treasurer. She serves on the Board of Trans Heartline, an organization that provides postop care to the trans community. The SPAHR center appointed her to the board in 2019 and she works on the development committee. Suzanne lives in the SF Bay area with her wife Beverly and son, Daniel. She is available to speak to groups or employers about trans issues and her experience facing the world as a trans woman!



RSVP to the event here:



For more information, contact Fel, Spahr Center Youth Program Coordinator, at Transgender Day of RemembranceWhen: Saturday, November 23, 2019 @ 3:00 PM – 6:00 PMWhere: Town Center Corte Madera, 100 Corte Madera Town Center, Corte Madera, CA 94925Navigate to the Philz in Corte Madera and you'll see people waiting outsideto show you where to go!Co-produced by The Spahr Center and Trans Heartline._______________________________________________________________Honor the memories of transgender people whose lives were lost to anti-transgender violence, and celebrate the power and resilience of the trans community.Join us for:A talk about anti transgender violence by Breonna McCree.Joining the UCSF Center of Excellence team in April 2016, Breonna McCree comes with several years of frontline experience in providing: case management, counseling and direct services to the SF Bay Area's underserved communities of color. She has worked on various projects, informing health care providers and communities of the specific mental and sexual health care disparities for underserved communities especially trans women of color. Her role with COE., as a Peer Counselor for the Healthy Divas Project. Breonne will be providing individual counseling sessions grounded in the models of Health Care Empowerment and Gender Affirmation for women living with HIV.A panel of thriving trans adults, featuring:Jordan DeckerJordan is a National/International Speaker, Nonprofit Founder and Accidental Activist. Having known the depths of bullying, Suicidal ideation, Fear for his life, and his learning that 57% of transyouth will attempt suicide, threw him into the spotlight and out of the closet once again! “Trans HeartLine” builds bridges between Faith, Spirituality, and Gender using education and advocacy to provide safe post-op housing for gender affirming surgeries.He can be reached at jordan [at] transheartline.org , 530-386-3847, TransHeartLine.org.“I am a human, doing human things.You are a human, doing human things.Let us meet here.” SameHeartAnjali RimiAnjali thrives in community showing up as a leader driving accountability for trans justice. Keeping connected to her South Asian roots, she co-founded Parivar, Bay Area’s TGNC centered queer social collective and working closely with Aravani Art Project, a trans artist art project based in Bangalore, India. With a MBA, Anjali has worked as a retail executive over the last 15 years. Anjali has embraced her transgender journey with confidence and authenticity. From India thru Canada, Anjali now lives in Oakland. She strives to change the narrative of trans people of color as competent and responsible individuals who can hold jobs, relationships and thriving lives.Nilani Waldon-HoesNilani is a Bay Area native. They currently works at Salesforce in R&D as a senior systems engineer specializing in virtual infrastructure and cloud services. With over 15 years of experience in the IT field, Nilani has encountered technological paradigm shifts, industry disruption, and economic booms and busts cycles. For Nilani learning and adaptation is a life-long endeavor. Nilain currently resides in San Francisco.Donna PersonnaDonna Personna is a drag entertainer since 2005 in San Francisco. She is an activist for LGBTQ causes. She was on the board of Trans March, worked on committees of TDoR and Transgender Day of Visability, was on a committee to name a street after Vicki Marlane, legendary transgender SF icon, was on committee to name a street after Compton's Cafeteria. Donna co- wrote the play "Compton's Cafeteria Riots' and helped raise transgender flag at SF City Hall. She was a Grand Marshall at Pride 2019. Donna Personna continues to do activist work for transgender causes and all humanitarian causes.Hostess and Panel Moderator will be Suzanne Ford.Suzanne Ford is a fierce activist working toward equal rights for the Trans community. She is employed as a Regional Sales Manager at Revere Packaging, being named by Plastic News as one of Women Breaking the Mold in the Packaging Industry in 2017. Suzanne is a board member of SF Pride and was just elected to her second term as Treasurer. She serves on the Board of Trans Heartline, an organization that provides postop care to the trans community. The SPAHR center appointed her to the board in 2019 and she works on the development committee. Suzanne lives in the SF Bay area with her wife Beverly and son, Daniel. She is available to speak to groups or employers about trans issues and her experience facing the world as a trans woman!RSVP to the event here: https://forms.gle/JCFHAPryMdLcTRnMA For more information, contact Fel, Spahr Center Youth Program Coordinator, at agrelius [at] thespahrcenter.org For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2622458837...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 20th, 2019 10:46 AM