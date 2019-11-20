Transgender Day of Remembrance 2019



Where: Todos Santos Plaza, 2175 Willow Pass Rd, Concord, CA 94520



When: Wed. Nov. 20th @ 7 PM - 8:30 PM For more event information: https://www.gaypinkspots.com/event/transge...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 20th, 2019 10:33 AM