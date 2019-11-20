From the Open-Publishing Calendar
East Bay | LGBTI / Queer
|Transgender Day of Remembrance in Concord
|Date
|Wednesday November 20
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Rainbow Community Center
|Location Details
|Todos Santos Plaza, 2175 Willow Pass Rd, Concord, CA 94520
|
Transgender Day of Remembrance 2019
Where: Todos Santos Plaza, 2175 Willow Pass Rd, Concord, CA 94520
When: Wed. Nov. 20th @ 7 PM - 8:30 PM
For more event information: https://www.gaypinkspots.com/event/transge...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 20th, 2019
