Transgender Day of Remembrance 2019



Remember Their Names



We come together to memorialize and read the names of each person who has been murdered this past year to bring attention to the transphobic violence our communities continue to endure.



When: Wednesday, Nov. 20th @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM



Where: Pacific Center, 2712 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley 94705

