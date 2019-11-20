From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Transgender Day of Remembrance in Berkeley
|Wednesday November 20
|5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
|Vigil/Ritual
|Padific Center
|Pacific Center, 2712 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley, California 94705
Transgender Day of Remembrance 2019
Remember Their Names
We come together to memorialize and read the names of each person who has been murdered this past year to bring attention to the transphobic violence our communities continue to endure.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 20th @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Where: Pacific Center, 2712 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley 94705
