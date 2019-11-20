From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Trans Day of Remembrance in San Jose
|Wednesday November 20
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Vigil/Ritual
|Billy DeFrank Center
|Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library, 150 E San Fernando St, San Jose 95112
Trans Day of Remembrance 2019 in San Jose
When: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 @ 6 PM - 8 PM
Where: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library, 150 E San Fernando St, San Jose 95112
For more event information: https://www.defrankcenter.org/
