Trans Day of Remembrance 2019 in San Jose



When: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 @ 6 PM - 8 PM



Where: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library, 150 E San Fernando St, San Jose 95112 For more event information: https://www.defrankcenter.org/

