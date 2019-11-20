Trans Day of Remembrance at Glide



Join us this Wednesday for "In The Wake Of The Quiet Hours: A Transgender Day of Remembrance Ritual Vigil."



We will hold space from 12 PM to 4:30 PM in the sanctuary as we join our sacred activism with people all around the world who are holding vigils.



In this 20th year of vigils, GLIDE Church organizes to keep transgender people’s lives central to the discussion around equality and dignity, we pay honor and bring awareness to those lost in the last year. Following the vigil, we will attend as a church contingent, a larger observation of Transgender Day of Remembrance at San Francisco City Hall. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2591780120...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 20th, 2019 9:57 AM