Related Categories: San Francisco | LGBTI / Queer
Trans Day of Remembrance at Glide Memorial San Francisco
Date Wednesday November 20
Time 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorGlide Memorial United Methodist Church
Location Details
Glide Memorial United Methodist Church, 330 Ellis St, San Francisco 94102
Trans Day of Remembrance at Glide

Join us this Wednesday for "In The Wake Of The Quiet Hours: A Transgender Day of Remembrance Ritual Vigil."

We will hold space from 12 PM to 4:30 PM in the sanctuary as we join our sacred activism with people all around the world who are holding vigils.

In this 20th year of vigils, GLIDE Church organizes to keep transgender people’s lives central to the discussion around equality and dignity, we pay honor and bring awareness to those lost in the last year. Following the vigil, we will attend as a church contingent, a larger observation of Transgender Day of Remembrance at San Francisco City Hall.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2591780120...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 20th, 2019 9:57 AM
