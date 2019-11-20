top
Trans Day of Remembrance March & Vigil in San Francisco
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday November 20
Time 5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorSF LGBT Community Center
Location Details
Start: San Francisco City Hall, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl, San Francisco 94102

March to UC Hastings College of the La, 200 McAllister St, San Francisco 94102,
for remembrance service @ 6 PM
Trans Day of Remembrance 2019

The SF LGBT Community Center will host the 21st annual Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDoR) on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

Transgender Day of Remembrance is a genuine tribute to those who have lost their lives to anti-transgender hatred or prejudice. This day serves to raise awareness of the abuse and violence faced by the trans community, as well as the families, friends, and cis allies.

Transgender Day of Remembrance specifically addresses the deaths of trans folk. Despite increased visibility, trans people continue to be murdered in unprecedented numbers, and trans women of color are bearing the brunt of it.

2019 Schedule and Event Lineup

5:30-6pm: March from City Hall to UC Hastings
6-8pm: TDOR program at UC Hastings
8-9pm: Short reception with light refreshments
Invocation by Holy Old Man Bull

Guest Speakers & Performers:

Ebony Harper
Star Amerasu
New Voices Bay Area TIGQ Choir

The community is welcome to attend and remember those they have lost. Please note, this is sober and alcohol free event.

The remembrance event will be live streamed on Facebook for folks who cannot join in person. Be sure to click the “get reminder” button to be alerted when we go live. It will be around 6 pm. https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=2670079096418804&id=2039154639511256
For more event information: https://sf.funcheap.com/sf-transgender-day...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 20th, 2019 9:48 AM
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
