



The SF LGBT Community Center will host the 21st annual Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDoR) on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.



Transgender Day of Remembrance is a genuine tribute to those who have lost their lives to anti-transgender hatred or prejudice. This day serves to raise awareness of the abuse and violence faced by the trans community, as well as the families, friends, and cis allies.



Transgender Day of Remembrance specifically addresses the deaths of trans folk. Despite increased visibility, trans people continue to be murdered in unprecedented numbers, and trans women of color are bearing the brunt of it.



2019 Schedule and Event Lineup



5:30-6pm: March from City Hall to UC Hastings

6-8pm: TDOR program at UC Hastings

8-9pm: Short reception with light refreshments

Invocation by Holy Old Man Bull



Guest Speakers & Performers:



Ebony Harper

Star Amerasu

New Voices Bay Area TIGQ Choir



The community is welcome to attend and remember those they have lost. Please note, this is sober and alcohol free event.



Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 20th, 2019 9:48 AM