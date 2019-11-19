Governor Newsom orders scientific review of new fracking permits by Dan Bacher

Food & Water Action California State Director Alexandra Nagy issued a statement today calling for more action on oil and gas in California.



“While we are encouraged by the moratorium on cyclic steam, which is needed, much more should be done to address oil and gas issues in California,” said Nagy. “Since Governor Newsom took office, thousands of new drilling permits have been issued. The small steps announced today are in the right direction, but if we are really going to address fossil fuel-driven climate and health crises, much more is needed."