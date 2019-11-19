Two days only!

Saturday, December 7, 10am-5pm

Sunday, December 8, 11am-3pm

A unique display of items from Palestine: award-winning Olive Oil, Pottery, Olive Wood Products, Embroidery, Shawls & Scarves, Olive Oil Soap & Palestinian Dead Sea Products, Keffiyehs, Children’s Toys & Clothing, Jewelry, Kitchenware & Cookbooks, Rugs and Books – plus delicious Arabic food. Bring friends and family!



Your purchase aids Palestinian children & their families



Sponsored by Joining Hands and Middle East Children’s Alliance



Wheelchair accessible

