Palestinian Holiday Crafts Fair
|Saturday December 07
|10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|Other
|penny rosenwasser
Middle East Children's Alliance
1101 8th Street, Berkeley, Suite 100
Two days only!
Saturday, December 7, 10am-5pm
Sunday, December 8, 11am-3pm
A unique display of items from Palestine: award-winning Olive Oil, Pottery, Olive Wood Products, Embroidery, Shawls & Scarves, Olive Oil Soap & Palestinian Dead Sea Products, Keffiyehs, Children’s Toys & Clothing, Jewelry, Kitchenware & Cookbooks, Rugs and Books – plus delicious Arabic food. Bring friends and family!
Your purchase aids Palestinian children & their families
Sponsored by Joining Hands and Middle East Children’s Alliance
Wheelchair accessible
For more event information: https://www.mecaforpeace.org/event/berkele...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 19th, 2019 5:03 PM
