top
Palestine
Palestine
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Palestine | East Bay
View other events for the week of 12/ 7/2019
Palestinian Holiday Crafts Fair
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday December 07
Time 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/Authorpenny rosenwasser
Location Details
Middle East Children's Alliance
1101 8th Street, Berkeley, Suite 100
Two days only!
Saturday, December 7, 10am-5pm
Sunday, December 8, 11am-3pm
A unique display of items from Palestine: award-winning Olive Oil, Pottery, Olive Wood Products, Embroidery, Shawls & Scarves, Olive Oil Soap & Palestinian Dead Sea Products, Keffiyehs, Children’s Toys & Clothing, Jewelry, Kitchenware & Cookbooks, Rugs and Books – plus delicious Arabic food. Bring friends and family!

Your purchase aids Palestinian children & their families

Sponsored by Joining Hands and Middle East Children’s Alliance

Wheelchair accessible
sm_2019_bazaar_photo.jpg
original image (3154x2175)
For more event information: https://www.mecaforpeace.org/event/berkele...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 19th, 2019 5:03 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code