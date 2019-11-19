top
Related Categories: Americas | San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice
AIM West Coast Conference
Date Tuesday November 26
Time 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorAIM West
Emailaim4directions [at] gmail.com
Location Details
2969 Mission St., San Francisco
Nov. 25-26: Two-day conference,
Honoring Indians of All Tribes’ 50th Anniversary and Reunion.

The AIM West Conference in San Francisco invitation extends to all our relations from the four directions to join with us to see what good we can do for our communities, for children and for our Mother the Earth!

Special guests include Len Foster, Madonna Thunder Hawk, Yvonne Swan, Bill Means, Fred Short and Puksu Igualikinya (Ku-na-Panama), Fawn Oakes, daughter of Richard Oakes, and more.

On this occasion, we honor “Indians of All Tribes”, women and men who sacrificed their livelihoods to reclaim Alcatraz Island beginning on November 20, 1969. Congratulations on their 50th Anniversary and Reunion!

The agenda will include prayers and blessings following the Welcome at 9 am

Presentations and panels on Nov. 26 cover topics including International Indigenous Movements in the Global South, the BDS Movement and Palestine, UN initiatives including those on sustainable development and a study on sterilization of Indigenous women, LGBTQ and Two Spirit groups and issues, Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women, Youth Incarceration, Political Prisoners including Red Fawn Fallis and Leonard Peltier, the US-Mexico border and militarization, and more.
For more event information: http://aim-west.org

