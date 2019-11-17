Customs and Border Protection (CBP), under the direction of the Trump administration, has separated and caged over 5,400 children at the U.S.-Mexico border. This cruel and inhumane practice is facilitated in part by the technology being provided by corporations such as Salesforce. Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, has since then defended its controversial multi-million dollar contract with the federal agency. This is “business as usual” and belies Benioff’s claim to run a socially responsible company that is “the greatest platform for change”.



As Salesforce gears up to host its annual Dreamforce Conference in downtown San Francisco, community members and workers will gather outside of the conference on the morning of November 19th to share a message:



Salesforce must #DropTheContract and stop supplying the Trump Administration with technology that facilitates family separations, incarceration of children and detention of over 50,000 immigrants in concentration camps.



The rally is also in support of the 650 Salesforce employees who signed a letter stating “we believe that our core value of Equality is at stake and that Salesforce should reexamine our contractual relationship with CBP and speak out against its practices."



Please join us on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 19 to demand that Salesforce #DropTheContract!



We'll gather on Howard Street between 3rd & 4th Street at 8:30 AM.



Tell your friends, tell your family, tell everyone you can. We need tech companies to stop supplying the Trump Administration with technology that helps them separate families and lock people in concentration camps. We need to step up to put an end to this atrocity NOW.



