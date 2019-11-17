top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights
View other events for the week of 11/19/2019
Dreamforce Rally - No Salesforce Tech for Concentration Camps
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday November 19
Time 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorDSA San Francisco
Location Details
Howard St between 3rd & 4th St - Just outside Dreamforce Entrance
Customs and Border Protection (CBP), under the direction of the Trump administration, has separated and caged over 5,400 children at the U.S.-Mexico border. This cruel and inhumane practice is facilitated in part by the technology being provided by corporations such as Salesforce. Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, has since then defended its controversial multi-million dollar contract with the federal agency. This is “business as usual” and belies Benioff’s claim to run a socially responsible company that is “the greatest platform for change”.

As Salesforce gears up to host its annual Dreamforce Conference in downtown San Francisco, community members and workers will gather outside of the conference on the morning of November 19th to share a message:

Salesforce must #DropTheContract and stop supplying the Trump Administration with technology that facilitates family separations, incarceration of children and detention of over 50,000 immigrants in concentration camps.

The rally is also in support of the 650 Salesforce employees who signed a letter stating “we believe that our core value of Equality is at stake and that Salesforce should reexamine our contractual relationship with CBP and speak out against its practices."

Please join us on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 19 to demand that Salesforce #DropTheContract!

We'll gather on Howard Street between 3rd & 4th Street at 8:30 AM.

Tell your friends, tell your family, tell everyone you can. We need tech companies to stop supplying the Trump Administration with technology that helps them separate families and lock people in concentration camps. We need to step up to put an end to this atrocity NOW.

#Cageforce #Dreamforce #notechforCBP #DroptheContract
sm_salesforce_cbp_banner.jpg
original image (1276x852)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2433159756...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 17th, 2019 3:53 PM
§
by DSA San Francisco Sunday Nov 17th, 2019 3:53 PM
sm_disrupt_benioff.jpg
original image (1024x512)
https://www.facebook.com/events/2433159756...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code