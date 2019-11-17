Other





When: Friday, November 22, 2019 at 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM



Where: Billy DeFrank LGBTQ Community Center, 938 The Alameda, San Jose 95126



Honor our dead, and fight like hell for the living.



In honor of Trans Awareness Month, we come together in solidarity against the attacks on the transgender and non-binary lives. The most basic form of LGBTQ+ activism is living as your authentic self in a world where homophobia, transphobia, and biphobia still exist. Being seen and visible is a revolutionary act, and we want you to know one thing…



We see you. Because we see you, you exist, and we will continue to fight for equality.



Join us November 22nd at 6:30pm outside Billy DeFrank LGBTQ+ Center, San Jose for the Trans Liberation Rally. Leaders in the LGBTQ+ community will speak on gender identity and expression, using storytelling to bring empathy and understanding to trans and non-binary communities most vulnerable to social, political, mental, and physical abuse.



We encourage you to create signs, wave flags, and share your voice. We encourage our allies to show up, listen to trans stories, and get involved. The transgender and non-binary community needs you. This is your call to action.



