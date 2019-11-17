top
Peninsula
Peninsula
protest cheer
Peninsula | Womyn
Protesters Demonstrate at VP Mike Pence's NASA Speech in Mountain View, CA
by Protest Reporting
Sunday Nov 17th, 2019 1:43 PM
Vice-President Mike Pence gave a speech at NASA Ames Research facility on November 14 following a brief fundraising trip to California. The same day there was a school shooting in Santa Clarita. Demonstrators did not hesitate to point out that Pence is an adamant supporter of the National Rifle Association.
sm_pencem-rrambozindybest.jpg
original image (2560x1709)
About 100 NASA Ames employees were selected to hear a speech by Vice-President Pence at Moffett Field naval base in Mountain View, California last week, but not everyone was thrilled with his visit. Protesters staged a striking red, white and black demonstration outside the NASA research facility.

Groups Vigil for Democracy, Resistance SF, and Refuse Fascism Bay Area were joined by the Raging Grannies who substituted their usual colorful "Granny wear" for more somber costumes.

Grannies in black portrayed mourners in street theater staged in the middle of the intersection in front of the Moffett Field gates. Protesters in white provided the shock element in the dramatic performance ...they wore realistic looking fake blood splashed on their crotches. The die-in portrayed victims of back-alley abortions. They were joined by handmaidens in red capes and white bonnets.

While the major goal of the demonstration was to draw public attention to the Vice-President's misogynistic/homophobic agenda, a school shooting in Southern California the same morning prompted demonstrators to call out during the die-in that Pence has strong NRA ties.

§Red. White. Black.
by Protest Report Sunday Nov 17th, 2019 1:43 PM
sm_pencemr-ramboz4indy.jpg
original image (1709x2560)
§Police, Secret Service
by Protest Report Sunday Nov 17th, 2019 1:43 PM
sm_pencem-rrambozsecretservicepopo.jpg
original image (2560x1709)
§Red Fuck Trump T-shirts
by Protest Report Sunday Nov 17th, 2019 1:43 PM
sm_pencem-rrambozfucktrump.jpg
original image (2560x1709)
§Guns Do Kill
by Protest Report Sunday Nov 17th, 2019 1:43 PM
sm_pencem-rrambozgunsdokill2.jpg
original image (2560x1709)
§Grannies in Black
by Protest Report Sunday Nov 17th, 2019 1:43 PM
sm_pencem-rrambozrobertaannden.jpg
original image (2560x1709)
§Police Motorcycles
by Protest Report Sunday Nov 17th, 2019 1:43 PM
sm_pencem-rrambozpobikes.jpg
original image (2560x1709)
§Crotch Shot
by Protest Report Sunday Nov 17th, 2019 1:43 PM
sm_pencem-rrambozindygu.jpg
original image (2560x1709)
§NASA Ames
by Protest Report Sunday Nov 17th, 2019 1:43 PM
sm_pencem-rrambozindytop.jpg
original image (2560x1709)
Some of the demonstrators out in front of NASA Ames sign
§Whose streets? Our streets!
by Protest Report Sunday Nov 17th, 2019 1:43 PM
sm_pencem-rrambozmbwagu.jpg
original image (2560x1709)
§Faces of Immigrant Children Killed in Detention
by Protest Report Sunday Nov 17th, 2019 1:43 PM
sm_pencem-rrambozgunsnancy.jpg
original image (2560x1709)
§Red, White, Black, Orange
by Protest Report Sunday Nov 17th, 2019 1:43 PM
sm_pencem-rrambozjane.jpg
original image (2560x1709)
§Marching Back and Forth in the Intersection
by Protest Report Sunday Nov 17th, 2019 1:43 PM
sm_pencem-rrambozmarch1.jpg
original image (2560x1709)
§In the street
by Protest Report Sunday Nov 17th, 2019 1:43 PM
sm_pencem-rrambozgrnsinstreet.jpg
original image (2560x1709)
