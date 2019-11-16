From the Open-Publishing Calendar
UBER ZUM School Transit in SF & US Ukraine Privatization Corruption
WorkWeek covers the systemic corruption and looting of Ukraine by both Democrats and Republicans. It also covers the role of both parties in funding, training and arming nazis in the Ukraine who were involved in attacking trade unions and murdering over 100 people in a massacre at the Odessa Trade Union headquarters. Workweek also covers the union busting effort of the SFUSD superintendent Vincent Matthews and the SFUSD Board to contract out the school bus drivers to UBER ZUM operation.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-12-19-uber-zum-school-transit-in-sf-us-ukraine-privatization-corruption
WorkWeek looks at the plan by the San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Vincent Matthews and the school board to contract out the transportation of children from school buses to ZUM UBER drivers. This was opposed by SMART 1741 on October 29, 2019 at a school board meeting.
Next WorkWeek looks at the role of the US political crisis connected Ukraine and the role of both the Democrats and Republicans in privatizing the economy for the looting by US capitalists and politicians. We also look at the role of the director of privatization in Ukraine and Puerto Rico.
We interview professor George Wright and labor researcher Ricardo Ortiz.
WW11-11-19 Ukraine, Privatization, Labor & Russia With Dan Kovalik
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww11-11-19-ukraine-privatization-labor-russia-with-dan-kovalik
WorkWeek interviews Dan Kovalik, the past senior counsel of the USW and the author of The Plot To Scapegoat Russia about the Ukrainian privatizations, corruption, and the labor movement. He talks about the role of the United States with the National Endowment For Democracy NED in overturning the Ukrainian government in alliance with the AFL-CIO which is taking money from the NED.
Also he discusses the role of the United States in supporting neo-nazis in Ukraine and how they were attacking trade unionists and leftists who were opposed to the racism, antisemitism and nationalism of the new US-supported government.
He talks about the arson attack on the Odessa trade union headquarters and the deaths of over 100.
He also discusses the privatization of Russia and the role of the United States including Yeltsin's election with US support.
Additional media:
SF SMART 1741 Bus Drivers Protest Attacks On Bus Safety, Union Busting & ZUM Outsourcing At SFUSD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avN9Ru5NgLo&t=1s
First Student UTU 1741 SF School Bus Drivers Protest Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdNA7
S Obama Intervention To Overthrow Ukraine Government
Ukraine crisis: Transcript of leaked Nuland-Pyatt call
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-26079957?fbclid=IwAR21mF44ZNB_zxgrJklEAUkHUEKXIRLHn5YfMAWARxuDPKzwTWSrM-jSfQc
Neo-Nazis and the Far Right Are On the March in Ukraine
https://www.thenation.com/article/neo-nazis-far-right-ukraine/
Blowback: An Inside Look at How US-Funded Fascists in Ukraine Mentor US White Supremacists
https://www.mintpressnews.com/us-backed-fascist-azov-battalion-in-ukraine-is-training-and-radicalizing-american-white-supremacists/251951/
Stop The Repression & Attacks On Odessa & Ukrainian Workers & Anti-Fascists-Solidarity Rally In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=le9FYEN3ZIo
Imperialism, Neo-Nazis, 9/11 & The War On Russia: Interview With Dan Kovalik
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZ3eI7amXvk
The CIA In Ukraine
http://dissidentvoice.org/2017/01/the-cia-in-ukraine/
Production of WorkWeek Radio
workweek [at] kpfa.org
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
§Corruption Continues Under US Control
US capitalists and politicians of both parties are involved in the corruption and looting of Ukraine.
