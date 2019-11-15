top
Related Categories: International | Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War
Syrian War Refugee Mother & Daughter in Canada Want to Bring Family to Ottawa
by John Malkin
Friday Nov 15th, 2019 11:08 PM
Interview with Syrian war refugee Walaa Ibrahim, who emigrated to Ottawa, Canada with her young daughter in November, 2018. Activists are now raising funds to bring Walaa's parents and brother to Canada. Includes interviews with activists who helped bring Walaa and Kadar to Canada.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (97.5MB) | Embed Audio
Syrian war refugee Walaa Ibrahim moved to Canada with her young daughter in November, 2018, with help from former long-time Santa Cruz resident Amy Courtney and a small group of activists in Ottawa. They're now raising funds to bring Walaa's parents and younger brother to Canada from Jordan. To learn more about Walaa, and help reach the goal of raising $24,000, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/Kadars-Baba. (Originally broadcast on "Transformation Highway" with John Malkin on KZSC.)
