The rise and fall of Camp Phoenix Santa Cruz, Ca. 11-15-2019
by AutumnSun (sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)
Friday Nov 15th, 2019 7:29 PM
Camp Phoenix had just been renamed yesterday. "In Memory of Deseire Quintero. Because we Rise From the Ashes." "We are a stand our ground Survival Camp." Today it is once again closed!
I got a message a little after 8 am. that the camp was being closed by the Santa Cruz PD. I arrived just after 8:30 am. This time they came without any warning to close it down. I have been told that the last time. in May, when they closed Ross Camp the SCPD had said they were going to close it in five days, but showed up in two days and shut it down. I must say that I was really impressed with how well the camp had been coming together. Every day the camp was more improved and more organized. The volunteers and residents all were working hard to make it a clean and safe place for those without housing could feel like they had something. But that was short-lived! Once again the people have nowhere to go, other than the streets and neighborhoods.

I found this post in "Nextdoor" by Jordan Davis "If you see human waste on the street and your reaction is to try to get rid of the human instead of getting rid of the waste, you need to re-examine your priorities."

SANTA CRUZ CITY COUNCILMEMBER DREW GLOVER posted today: "I want to invite you to join a community meeting on homelessness I am holding on Wednesday, November 20th, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Louden Nelson, in Room 3 where we will be asking the question “How Do We Address Homelessness in Santa Cruz?”. Please come and work with me to find a solution that protects our residence AND our business, but also does not bar people from using land as shelter in a responsible, healthy, and positive way."
https://www.facebook.com/notes/santa-cruz-city-councilmember-drew-glover/we-need-a-movement-of-human-kindness/2477011082368621/

I will let my photos tell the rest of today's story.......

See more photos on my Facebook site: https://www.facebook.com/autumn.sun.58/media_set?set=a.10219522427866394&type=3&uploaded=116
