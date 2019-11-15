From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Media Activism & Independent MediaView other events for the week of 11/16/2019
|Citizen Journalism Training Part 1
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday November 16
|Time
|12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|freemansullivan
|Location Details
|Omni Commons; 4799 Shattuck; Oakland
|
In order to protect unhoused people from the authorities (and end "keyhole peeking"), I will be co-hosting a Citizen Journalism Training Part 1 Live Stream Workshop 101 with Bunker De of Liberated Lens
Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 15th, 2019 9:35 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network