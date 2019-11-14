top
Justice for Dujuan Armstrong — Rally & Vigil
Date Saturday November 16
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorAPTP
Location Details
Alameda County Sheriff SubStation
2425 East 12th St.
Oakland, CA
This Saturday join us for a vigil and rally to call for justice for Dujuan Armstrong who died in Santa Rita Jail custody last year.

From Prisoner Strikes to Covers-ups, Santa Rita Needs to be Shut Down! Community groups, organizers, and activists are ramping up pressure on Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern in an effort to put and end to the culture of violence that exists at Santa Rita Jail, and that led to the death of 23-year-old father Dujuan Armstrong in June of last year.

Let us know if you can join us this Saturday!

What: Rally & Vigil — Justice for Dujuan Armstrong, Killed in Santa Rita
When: Saturday, November 16 at 3PM to 5PM
Where: Alameda County Sheriff SubStation, 2425 East 12th St, Oakland, CA

Armstrong was sentenced to serve his sentence on weekends at Santa Rita Jail — meaning that he would check in at 6pm on Friday's and be released on Sunday's at 6pm. One weekend in June of last year, however, Dujuan Armstrong would check into Santa Rita for the last time.

His family still has questions: Why was the date on the police body camera footage of Dujuan’s death different than the date given to his family? Why have his cell phone and other belongings not been returned to his mother? His family is still reeling from the impacts and they deserve justice!
For more event information: http://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org/

Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 14th, 2019 6:53 PM
