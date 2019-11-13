Ross Survival Camp Day Four Santa Cruz, Ca. 11-13-2019 sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)

Wednesday Nov 13th, 2019 9:28 PM by AutumnSun

Today was a cooler day than yesterday. I was at the camp for a while in the morning and a short time in the afternoon. I must say that the camp is really taking shape!

Today was a day of organizing, camp cleanup, and a few more donations. People staying at the camp and volunteers moved tents, spread out wood chips, as newcomers checked in. Those living at the camp are being asked to donate ten hours a week to maintain the camp. Men and women, both young and old seemed to enjoy working to create a better living space for all.



People, please donate if you can. It's getting cold and people need things for survival.

Food, Tents, Sleeping Bags, Blankets, Coats, Socks, Back Packs, and Underwear, including Adult Diapers to name a few.



A new name for the camp is to be announced very soon!