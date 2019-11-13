From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil
|Date
|Sunday November 17
|Time
|5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Diversity Center Transgender Program
|Location Details
|
Santa Cruz Town Clock
N. Pacific Ave & Water St, Santa Cruz
|
Come commemorate & celebrate the lives of those we've lost in the past year through words, poetry, tribute and song. Feel free to contribute to our altar we're building to honor our lost loved ones.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5650170976...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 13th, 2019 2:40 PM
