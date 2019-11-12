top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
View other events for the week of 11/19/2019
Joining Youth and Age on the Climate Crisis
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday November 19
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorMichael Lyon
Location Details
Street Level Community Room, Park Branch Library
1833 Page St. San Francisco
Joining Youth and Age on the Climate Crisis
Tuesday, November 19, 1-3 PM
Street Level Community Room, Park Branch Library
1833 Page St. San Francisco

Please join members of the SF Gray Panthers for an important and timely presentation about the climate crisis and how we in San Francisco can bring youth, elders, and all of us together to save the planet.

San Francisco has been a center of environmental activism for years, as scientific evidence and lived experience of the rapidly advancing deterioration of our global climate has prompted us to respond with increasing urgency, here and around the world.

For hundreds of years, Native Americans, including tribes in the Bay Area, have set an ex-ample for the rest of us by living lightly on the earth, in balance and harmony with nature. The US environmental movement that sprang up in the 60s and 70s was enthusiastically supported by San Franciscans. SF hosted the Global Climate March that preceded a Glob-al Climate Summit in September of 2018. This year, the youth-led global climate strike and march had a San Francisco action, and their organizing and action are ongoing.

Please join a discussion led by three SF environmental activists who have dedicated themselves to organizing public awareness and action on behalf of the environment, to help San Franciscans to take effective steps and move San Francisco, California and the entire planet toward a more sane and sustainable approach to Mother Earth.
19-11-19-gp-program.jpg
For more event information: http://graypantherssf.igc.org/calendar.htm

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 12th, 2019 9:27 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 87.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code