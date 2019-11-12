Joining Youth and Age on the Climate Crisis

Tuesday, November 19, 1-3 PM

Street Level Community Room, Park Branch Library

1833 Page St. San Francisco



Please join members of the SF Gray Panthers for an important and timely presentation about the climate crisis and how we in San Francisco can bring youth, elders, and all of us together to save the planet.



San Francisco has been a center of environmental activism for years, as scientific evidence and lived experience of the rapidly advancing deterioration of our global climate has prompted us to respond with increasing urgency, here and around the world.



For hundreds of years, Native Americans, including tribes in the Bay Area, have set an ex-ample for the rest of us by living lightly on the earth, in balance and harmony with nature. The US environmental movement that sprang up in the 60s and 70s was enthusiastically supported by San Franciscans. SF hosted the Global Climate March that preceded a Glob-al Climate Summit in September of 2018. This year, the youth-led global climate strike and march had a San Francisco action, and their organizing and action are ongoing.



Please join a discussion led by three SF environmental activists who have dedicated themselves to organizing public awareness and action on behalf of the environment, to help San Franciscans to take effective steps and move San Francisco, California and the entire planet toward a more sane and sustainable approach to Mother Earth. For more event information: http://graypantherssf.igc.org/calendar.htm

