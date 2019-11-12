There is a plan to make what was once the Ross Camp a much better place for some of the Santa Cruz Homeless. Along with new rules to keep the place safe, clean, and legal, it may succeed. Today the porta-potties arrived.

Since the closing of the old Ross Camp, people without housing have spread out throughout the town. It is said that one hundred or more are living in and around Pogonip. I was there a couple of times today. This morning four police officers came into the camp for what they called a friendly visit. I am surprised that only one council member has come to see the new camp. I believe there are good intentions and a good chance for this to be a success. I hope that the people of Santa Cruz will accept that these volunteers are doing a service and they are doing the best they can for those in need. There are a few more photos on my Facebook site: