Fire & Flood Film: Queer Resilience in the era of Climate Change
|Tuesday November 19
|6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Screening
|Queer Ecojustice Project and others
|Positive Images, 200 Montgomery Dr suite C, Santa Rosa 95404
Fire & Flood Film: Queer Resilience in the era of Climate Change
When: Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM
Place: Positive Images, 200 Montgomery Dr suite C, Santa Rosa 95404
Gather together to watch a sneak-peek draft of an in-progress documentary featuring the stories and voices of some of our Sonoma County LGBTQ family! This is a powerful opportunity for us to give our feedback on the portrayal of the community resilience to the fires here in Santa Rosa and to help shape the next directions of this project.
About the Film:
FIRE & FLOOD: QUEER RESILIENCE IN THE ERA OF CLIMATE CHANGE tells the story of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and the fires in Santa Rosa, California, two-near simultaneous climate-related disasters in the fall of 2017, through the voices of LGBTQ people who lived through them and were part of the community response. The film explores the vulnerability of LGBTQ communities to climate disasters and also lifts up queer and trans strategies for resilience, transition, and survival.
"Fire and Flood" was piloted at the National LGBTQ Task Force's Creating Change Conference in January, 2018, with positive feedback on the need for these stories in the LGBTQ movement.
Rating - this film is currently unrated, but contains some heavy themes and occasional mature language.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/queerecoproject/p...
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 11th, 2019 9:46 AM
