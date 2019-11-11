From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Wildfire to Wildflowers: Restoring California Lands for Climate Justice
|Wednesday November 20
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Friends of Sausal Creek
|Oakland Public Library: Dimond Branch, 3565 Fruitvale Avenue, Oakland 94602
Wildfire to Wildflowers: Restoring California Lands for Climate Justice
Speaker: Ildiko Polony of Literacy for Environmental Justice SF
Date and Time: Wed, November 20, 2019 @ 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Location: Oakland Public Library: Dimond Branch, 3565 Fruitvale Avenue, Oakland 94602
In partnership with Literacy for Environmental Justice An evening dedicated to exploring the significance of restoration in California.
Ildiko Polony, Native Plant Nursery Manager for Literacy for Environmental Justice in the Bayview District of San Francisco, will discuss the awesome potential of restored habitat to sequester carbon, mitigate the impacts of climate change and restore our global carbon cycle.
By restoring habitat we re-invigorate the biological systems wherein plants sequester carbon dioxide and exhale the oxygen that we breath. In order to reach California’s climate and carbon goals we must not only reduce emissions but also restore habitat.
Ildiko will zoom out to describe the nexus between California climate policy, the global carbon cycle and community based habitat restoration, then zoom in to the case study of Literacy for Environmental Justice’s work restoring habitat in the environmental justice community of the Bayview.
