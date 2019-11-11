top
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
Wildfire to Wildflowers: Restoring California Lands for Climate Justice
Date Wednesday November 20
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorFriends of Sausal Creek
Location Details
Oakland Public Library: Dimond Branch, 3565 Fruitvale Avenue, Oakland 94602
Wildfire to Wildflowers: Restoring California Lands for Climate Justice

Speaker: Ildiko Polony of Literacy for Environmental Justice SF

Date and Time: Wed, November 20, 2019 @ 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: Oakland Public Library: Dimond Branch, 3565 Fruitvale Avenue, Oakland 94602

In partnership with Literacy for Environmental Justice An evening dedicated to exploring the significance of restoration in California.

Ildiko Polony, Native Plant Nursery Manager for Literacy for Environmental Justice in the Bayview District of San Francisco, will discuss the awesome potential of restored habitat to sequester carbon, mitigate the impacts of climate change and restore our global carbon cycle.

By restoring habitat we re-invigorate the biological systems wherein plants sequester carbon dioxide and exhale the oxygen that we breath. In order to reach California’s climate and carbon goals we must not only reduce emissions but also restore habitat.

Ildiko will zoom out to describe the nexus between California climate policy, the global carbon cycle and community based habitat restoration, then zoom in to the case study of Literacy for Environmental Justice’s work restoring habitat in the environmental justice community of the Bayview.

For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wildfire-to-w...

Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 11th, 2019 9:12 AM
