

Emergency Protest:

Monday, Nov. 11, 5:30 pm

24th and Mission St., San Francisco



(Cover photo caption- Patricia Arce, mayor of Bolivian town Vinto, was beaten, her hair cut, and marched barefoot by masked thugs, last week, for being a supporter of President Evo Morales)



A violent fascist coup is underway in Bolivia against President Evo Morales and the progressive project of the Plurinational republic of Bolivia. Using the charge of electoral fraud in the recent election, the fascist opposition is viciously attacking pro-Morales forces, burning government offices and homes.



At the current moment, it is reported that Evo Morales has resigned. This coup will not end with the overthrow of President Evo Morales, it will unleash even more fascist violence and repression than we have seen in recent days. Then will come the sacking of Bolivia's wealth, neoliberal package of cutbacks, privatization, and much more. But there will also be resistance by the progressive people in Bolivia. We must continue to protest this U.S.-engineered coup and stand with the resistance. Hands off Bolivia!



Make no mistake, the U.S. government is financing and supporting the opposition. This coup must be understood in the context of the U.S. drive to turn back all the leftist and liberal governments of Latin America. It began openly with the June 2009 overthrow of President Mel Zelaya of Honduras, and has continued with Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Panama, Argentina. Washington has turned the screws on Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, but despite severe sanctions has been unsuccessful. In each of those countries experiencing coups, new rightwing leaders have abolished economic and social programs, have waged repression and handed over their country's wealth to International capital.



We urge all supporters of Latin American and Caribbean sovereignty and independence, to come out to 24th and Mission Streets in San Francisco, Monday, November 11, 5:30 pm, to stand with the Bolivian people and demand No U.S.-backed fascist coup in Bolivia. U.S. Hands Off Bolivia and all Latin America and the Caribbean!



Called by ANSWER Coalition, co-sponsored by American Indian Movement West, Alianza Hondureña Contra la Dictadura, Committee in Solidarity with the People of El Salvador, Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee, Party for Socialism & Liberation, Task Force on the Americas. To endorse call 415-821-6545 or email: No U.S.-backed fascist coup in Bolivia!Emergency Protest:Monday, Nov. 11, 5:30 pm24th and Mission St., San Francisco(Cover photo caption- Patricia Arce, mayor of Bolivian town Vinto, was beaten, her hair cut, and marched barefoot by masked thugs, last week, for being a supporter of President Evo Morales)A violent fascist coup is underway in Bolivia against President Evo Morales and the progressive project of the Plurinational republic of Bolivia. Using the charge of electoral fraud in the recent election, the fascist opposition is viciously attacking pro-Morales forces, burning government offices and homes.At the current moment, it is reported that Evo Morales has resigned. This coup will not end with the overthrow of President Evo Morales, it will unleash even more fascist violence and repression than we have seen in recent days. Then will come the sacking of Bolivia's wealth, neoliberal package of cutbacks, privatization, and much more. But there will also be resistance by the progressive people in Bolivia. We must continue to protest this U.S.-engineered coup and stand with the resistance. Hands off Bolivia!Make no mistake, the U.S. government is financing and supporting the opposition. This coup must be understood in the context of the U.S. drive to turn back all the leftist and liberal governments of Latin America. It began openly with the June 2009 overthrow of President Mel Zelaya of Honduras, and has continued with Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Panama, Argentina. Washington has turned the screws on Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, but despite severe sanctions has been unsuccessful. In each of those countries experiencing coups, new rightwing leaders have abolished economic and social programs, have waged repression and handed over their country's wealth to International capital.We urge all supporters of Latin American and Caribbean sovereignty and independence, to come out to 24th and Mission Streets in San Francisco, Monday, November 11, 5:30 pm, to stand with the Bolivian people and demand No U.S.-backed fascist coup in Bolivia. U.S. Hands Off Bolivia and all Latin America and the Caribbean!Called by ANSWER Coalition, co-sponsored by American Indian Movement West, Alianza Hondureña Contra la Dictadura, Committee in Solidarity with the People of El Salvador, Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee, Party for Socialism & Liberation, Task Force on the Americas. To endorse call 415-821-6545 or email: answer [at] answersf.org For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1377450939...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 10:14 PM