Tenant activist Dean Preston claims victory over Supervisor Vallie Brown tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)

Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 8:09 PM by Lynda Carson

Photo includes Dean Preston wearing glasses in white tee shirt with hand in his pocket, plus Anne Omura director of the Eviction Defense Center, Marc Janowitz attorney with the East Bay Community Law Center, Adam Gold formerly with Causa Justa/Just Cause, and other tenant activists at the time. The photo was taken in 2008 during an anti-Prop 98 meeting in Oakland. Photo by Lydia Gans.