Tenant activist Dean Preston claims victory over Supervisor Vallie Brown
Photo includes Dean Preston wearing glasses in white tee shirt with hand in his pocket, plus Anne Omura director of the Eviction Defense Center, Marc Janowitz attorney with the East Bay Community Law Center, Adam Gold formerly with Causa Justa/Just Cause, and other tenant activists at the time. The photo was taken in 2008 during an anti-Prop 98 meeting in Oakland. Photo by Lydia Gans.
By Lynda Carson - November 10, 2019
San Francisco - On November 9, 2019, longtime tenant activist Dean Preston claimed victory on Twitter over San Francisco Supervisor Vallie Brown. According to Preston, “The votes have been counted — WE WON!!! This is a huge victory for all San Franciscans seeking bolder solutions to our city’s problems. I appreciate your support so much, and I’m excited to serve as your next D5 Supervisor!”
Reportedly in the SF Chronicle, “Dean Preston, a tenants rights activist, squeaked out a victory against the appointed incumbent in San Francisco’s District Five Saturday — a significant win that deals a major blow to Mayor London Breed and will likely bolster the progressives on the Board of Supervisors.
Preston had a 170-vote lead over Supervisor Vallie Brown in the ranked-choice totals, Saturday, with only a handful of the votes left to count. Now, Preston will represent a diverse collection of neighborhoods that includes the Fillmore, Western Addition, Haight-Ashbury, Hayes Valley and the Inner Sunset.”
Dean Preston founder of Tenants Together:
As a longtime tenant activist Dean Preston founded Tenants Together. According to a 990 tax filing, "Tenants Together is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and the year of formation was in 2008 as Californias only statewide renters' rights organization. Tenants Together works to improve the lives of Californias tenants through education,organizing and advocacy."
On their website, Tenants Together offers more information about it’s mission and vision by stating, “Tenants Together is a statewide coalition of local tenant organizations dedicated to defending and advancing the rights of California tenants to safe, decent, and affordable housing. As California’s only statewide renters’ rights organization, Tenants Together works to improve the lives of California’s tenants through capacity-building, movement-building, and statewide advocacy. Tenants Together seeks to support and strengthen the statewide movement for renters’ rights.”
In an email earlier today from James E. Vann, co-founder of the Oakland Tenants Union, James wrote, “In the recent Nov 5 election in San Francisco, Dean Preston was elected to the SF Board of Supervisors ... Congratulations, Dean !!!. Dean is the founder and was the long-term executive director of "Tenants Together," the statewide organization of local tenants unions and groups.”
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
