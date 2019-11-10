top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Immigrant Rights
View other events for the week of 11/19/2019
Vigil/Rally: Pathway for Permanent Residency for DACA, TPS & DED (El Cerrito)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday November 19
Time 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorEl Cerrito Progressives and others
Location Details
Plaza of EL Cerrito City Hall, 10890 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito 94530
Vigil for Pathway for Permanent Residency for DACA, TPS, DED

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM PST

Where: Plaza of EL Cerrito City Hall, 10890 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito 94530

More than 1.1 million women and men stand to lose their work authorization and legal status in this country unless Congress takes steps to defend recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Temporary Protected Status (TPS), and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED), whose protections have been canceled by the Trump administration.

Join El Cerrito Mayor Rochelle Pardue-Okimoto, El Cerrito City Council members, the El Cerrito Progressives, DACA and TPS holders, unions and community organizations in a vigil/rally to urge the U.S. Senate to honor the hard work and contributions of DACA and TPS recipients by acting to pass a bill like the House of Representatives’ Dream and Promise Act of 2019, H.R. 6.

Our El Cerrito City Council will be hearing a resolution in City Council Chambers on November 19th. Come join an earlier vigil outside of chambers to learn more about what you can do to keep families together and our community intact.
sm_el_cerrito_daca.jpg
original image (960x291)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/el-cerrito...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 3:49 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 112.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code