Vigil for Pathway for Permanent Residency for DACA, TPS, DED



When: Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM PST



Where: Plaza of EL Cerrito City Hall, 10890 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito 94530



More than 1.1 million women and men stand to lose their work authorization and legal status in this country unless Congress takes steps to defend recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Temporary Protected Status (TPS), and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED), whose protections have been canceled by the Trump administration.



Join El Cerrito Mayor Rochelle Pardue-Okimoto, El Cerrito City Council members, the El Cerrito Progressives, DACA and TPS holders, unions and community organizations in a vigil/rally to urge the U.S. Senate to honor the hard work and contributions of DACA and TPS recipients by acting to pass a bill like the House of Representatives’ Dream and Promise Act of 2019, H.R. 6.



Our El Cerrito City Council will be hearing a resolution in City Council Chambers on November 19th. Come join an earlier vigil outside of chambers to learn more about what you can do to keep families together and our community intact. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/el-cerrito...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 3:49 PM