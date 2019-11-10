top
Christian Fascists #OUTNOW
Date Saturday November 16
Time 1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCurt Wechsler
Location Details
Rally at Castro and Market
March to 24th and Mission
Mike Pence and the religious right are advancing a program of Christian supremacy and patriarchy, with the Bible taken literally and everything that means – women losing the right to control their own bodies, LGBT people back in the closet and their lives under threat, the end of the separation of church and state, secular public education attacked, science denied and ignorance run rampant. Already, some of these goals have been hammered into place.

This week's Rally and March from the Castro is part of mass protests around the country, the culmination of 4 weeks of protest to launch the #OUTNOW! movement. Join us! We will not stop until our one goal is reached: Trump/Pence Out Now!
