Protect Immigrants & DACA Rally in Half Moon Bay



When: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 @ 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Where: Mac Dutra Park at Kelly St and Main St, Half Moon Bay, 94019



On November 12, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on the Trump Administration’s unlawful attempt to terminate DACA.



With the fate of DACA now in the hands of the Supreme Court, hundreds of thousands of people could lose their homes, their livelihoods, and their families. It’s time to put an end to this fear and uncertainty and show the Supreme Court that DACA recipients and immigrant families aren’t going anywhere — because their #HomeIsHere.



Join us in Half Moon Bay to demand that the Supreme Court of the United States protect DACA recipients and all immigrants.



#HomeIsHere

National Walkouts for DACA events are being organized and supported by these organizations:



CASA

Center for American Progess (CAP)

Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights

Community Change

FWD.us

Justice Action Center

Make the Road New York

National Immigration Law Center (NICL)

National Korean American Service & Education Consortium

United We Dream

and others

For more event information: https://homeishere.us/

