National Walkouts for DACA: Rally in Half Moon Bay
Date Tuesday November 12
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorHomeIsHere.US
Location Details
Mac Dutra Park at Kelly St and Main St, Half Moon Bay, 94019
Protect Immigrants & DACA Rally in Half Moon Bay

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 @ 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Where: Mac Dutra Park at Kelly St and Main St, Half Moon Bay, 94019

On November 12, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on the Trump Administration’s unlawful attempt to terminate DACA.

With the fate of DACA now in the hands of the Supreme Court, hundreds of thousands of people could lose their homes, their livelihoods, and their families. It’s time to put an end to this fear and uncertainty and show the Supreme Court that DACA recipients and immigrant families aren’t going anywhere — because their #HomeIsHere.

Join us in Half Moon Bay to demand that the Supreme Court of the United States protect DACA recipients and all immigrants.

#HomeIsHere
National Walkouts for DACA events are being organized and supported by these organizations:

CASA
Center for American Progess (CAP)
Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights
Community Change
FWD.us
Justice Action Center
Make the Road New York
National Immigration Law Center (NICL)
National Korean American Service & Education Consortium
United We Dream
and others
For more event information: https://homeishere.us/

Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 1:25 PM
