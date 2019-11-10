top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism
Students March for Education Funding
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 12:12 PM
Simultaneous demonstrations in San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland


Photos: Leon Kunstenaar, Pro Bono Photo
sm_010-850_1008.jpg
original image (1730x1400)
High School students, supported by their teachers, held simultaneous demonstrations in three Bay Area cities to demand that public education receive adequate funding.

Named "GEN-Up" and student led, the group has previously marched against gun violence, for gender equality and for the climate. This time, marching from a rally at San Francisco's public library and ending at the San Francisco school board offices, they posted their demands on the office windows.

On colored sticky notes, demands included living wages for teachers, an end to the "school to prison pipeline," money for books and supplies and, above all, student power.
http://generationup.net/march4.html
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 12:12 PM
sm_020-850_0845.jpg
original image (1518x1400)
http://generationup.net/march4.html
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 12:12 PM
sm_030-852_1842.jpg
original image (1693x1400)
http://generationup.net/march4.html
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 12:12 PM
sm_040-852_1853.jpg
original image (1958x1400)
http://generationup.net/march4.html
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 12:12 PM
sm_050-850_0858.jpg
original image (1900x1400)
http://generationup.net/march4.html
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 12:12 PM
sm_060-852_1854.jpg
original image (1759x1400)
http://generationup.net/march4.html
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 12:12 PM
sm_070-852_1867.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
http://generationup.net/march4.html
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 12:12 PM
sm_080-850_0880.jpg
original image (2165x1400)
http://generationup.net/march4.html
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 12:12 PM
sm_090-850_0889.jpg
original image (1904x1400)
http://generationup.net/march4.html
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 12:12 PM
sm_100-850_0895_1.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
http://generationup.net/march4.html
http://generationup.net/march4.html
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 12:12 PM
sm_120-850_0904.jpg
original image (1998x1400)
http://generationup.net/march4.html
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 12:12 PM
sm_130-850_0921.jpg
original image (1771x1400)
http://generationup.net/march4.html
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 12:12 PM
sm_140-850_0929.jpg
original image (2103x1400)
http://generationup.net/march4.html
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 12:12 PM
sm_150-850_0930.jpg
original image (1477x1400)
http://generationup.net/march4.html
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 12:12 PM
sm_160-852_1887.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
http://generationup.net/march4.html
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 12:12 PM
sm_170-850_0964.jpg
original image (2041x1400)
http://generationup.net/march4.html
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 12:12 PM
sm_180-850_0982.jpg
original image (2061x1400)
http://generationup.net/march4.html
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 12:12 PM
sm_190-850_0987.jpg
original image (1816x1400)
http://generationup.net/march4.html
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 12:12 PM
sm_200-850_0999.jpg
original image (1916x1400)
http://generationup.net/march4.html
Add Your Comments
