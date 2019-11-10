From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Central Valley | Immigrant Rights
|Tuesday November 12
|5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
|Protest
|HomeIsHere.US
|Davis Central Park, 401 C Street, Davis 95618
#RiseForDACA: Home is Here Rally in Davis
Start: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 @ 5:30 PM
Place: Davis Central Park, 401 C Street, Davis 95618
On November 12, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on the Trump Administration’s unlawful attempt to terminate DACA.
With the fate of DACA now in the hands of the Supreme Court, hundreds of thousands of people could lose their homes, their livelihoods, and their families. It’s time to put an end to this fear and uncertainty and show the Supreme Court that DACA recipients and immigrant families aren’t going anywhere — because their #HomeIsHere.
Join us at the Home Is Here Rally in Davis to demand that the Supreme Court of the United States protect DACA recipients and all immigrants.
#HomeIsHere
________________________________________________________________
National Walkouts for DACA events are being organized and supported by these organizations:
CASA
Center for American Progess (CAP)
Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights
Community Change
FWD.us
Justice Action Center
Make the Road New York
National Immigration Law Center (NICL)
National Korean American Service & Education Consortium
United We Dream
and others
For more event information: https://homeishere.us/
