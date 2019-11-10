#RiseForDACA in Santa Cruz



When: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 @ 2:00 PM



Where: Quarry Plaza, 1156 HIGH STREET, Santa Cruz 95064



On November 12, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on the Trump Administration’s unlawful attempt to terminate DACA

Join us November 8 & 12 as millions rally and walkout to protect DACA around the country!



With the fate of DACA now in the hands of the Supreme Court, hundreds of thousands of people could lose their homes, their livelihoods, and their families. It’s time to put an end to this fear and uncertainty and show the Supreme Court that DACA recipients and immigrant families aren’t going anywhere — because their #HomeIsHere.



Join us on the steps of the Supreme Court, at a rally near you, or a walkout on November 8 & 12 and demand the Court protect DACA recipients and all immigrants. For more event information: https://unitedwedream.org/protect-daca-joi...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 10:59 AM