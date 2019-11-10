No More Dreams Deferred! DACA & TPS Rally in San Jose



When: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM



Where: Hillview Park, 2349 Ocala Ave, San Jose 95122



On Nov. 12, the Supreme Court will hear the oral arguments regarding Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, DACA. Nearly 800,000 people will be impacted - their livelihood on the line.



These undocumented fighters were protected, some since their youth, from deportation to come out of the shadows and become integral to our communities. But the threat is real. The program could come to an end if this conservative-dominated court allows politics to get in the way of justice.



Please join us on Nov. 12 at 2pm to lift up the DACA program and help shift the public narrative. There will be a program of dynamic speakers and artists.



#RiseForDACA #HomeIsHere



Services, Immigrant Rights and Education Network (SIREN)



The mission of Services, Immigrant Rights and Education Network (SIREN) is to empower low-income immigrants and refugees in Northern and Central California through community organizing, immigration legal services, policy advocacy, and civic engagement. We believe that all people, regardless of legal status or nationality, are entitled to essential services, human dignity, basic rights and protections, and access to full participation in society.

