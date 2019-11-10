top
South Bay
South Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: South Bay | Immigrant Rights
View other events for the week of 11/12/2019
National Walkouts for DACA: Rally in San Jose
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday November 12
Time 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorS.I.R.E.N.
Location Details
Hillview Park, 2349 Ocala Ave, San Jose 95122
No More Dreams Deferred! DACA & TPS Rally in San Jose

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM

Where: Hillview Park, 2349 Ocala Ave, San Jose 95122

On Nov. 12, the Supreme Court will hear the oral arguments regarding Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, DACA. Nearly 800,000 people will be impacted - their livelihood on the line.

These undocumented fighters were protected, some since their youth, from deportation to come out of the shadows and become integral to our communities. But the threat is real. The program could come to an end if this conservative-dominated court allows politics to get in the way of justice.

Please join us on Nov. 12 at 2pm to lift up the DACA program and help shift the public narrative. There will be a program of dynamic speakers and artists.

#RiseForDACA #HomeIsHere

About; Services, Immigrant Rights and Education Network (SIREN)

The mission of Services, Immigrant Rights and Education Network (SIREN) is to empower low-income immigrants and refugees in Northern and Central California through community organizing, immigration legal services, policy advocacy, and civic engagement. We believe that all people, regardless of legal status or nationality, are entitled to essential services, human dignity, basic rights and protections, and access to full participation in society.
sm_daca_san_jose_1.jpg
original image (742x960)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/hillview-p...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 10th, 2019 10:39 AM
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Article: National Student Walkouts & Protests Planned for Nov. 12thSSunday Nov 10th, 2019 12:33 PM
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 112.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code